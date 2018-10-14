Cyprus President expects UN fact-finding mission to assess progress

President Nicos Anastasiades said Sunday he expects that the United Nations will conduct a fact-finding mission on the Cyprus issue in order to determine whether lingering differences between the two sides can be bridged.



“This will not necessarily lead to fresh talks,” he said.



Asked about the UN Secretary-General’s upcoming report on Cyprus, prepared by special envoy Jane Holl Lute, Anastasiades said the document will probably refer to above issue.