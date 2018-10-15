Four police officers became involved in a fight with two patrons outside a nightclub on the holiday island of Myconos in the early hours of Sunday, it has emerged.

The incident took place at around 6.30 a.m. at the seaside club in the popular district of Little Venice in Myconos town, when the police officers, who had been temporarily transferred from Athens for the summer season, became involved in an argument with two young men, aged 19 and 22.

According to the officers, the two young men followed them out of the bar shortly after and physically assaulted them. They allegedly used their belts, which had metal buckles, to hit the policemen in the face.

The brawl that followed was stopped by responding officers, who arrested all of the men involved. It was not clear whether the four police officers face disciplinary action.