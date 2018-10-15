New Democracy 'will not be intimidated,' opposition chief says

The head of the conservative opposition on Monday lashed out against comments made by a leading leftist SYRIZA cadre over the weekend, saying that New Democracy “will not be intimidated.”

“[Prime Minister Alexis] Tsipras’s favorite minister said that SYRIZA could win the elections if only the government puts some of their political opponents in jail,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Twitter on Monday.

“Nea Demokratia will not be intimidated! The next elections will not just be about the economy. But also about standing up for our core values,” he said.

Mitsotakis's post was in response to comments by outspoken Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis, who told SYRIZA's Central Committee on Sunday that the leftist party would only win the elections if “we put some people in prison.”

“Justice needs to speed up. There's a conscious effort to delay certain procedures and if this issue is not taken care of, we will never really have real power in this country,” he said.