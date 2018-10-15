NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Firemen evacuate kindergarden in Halkidiki

File photo

TAGS: Fires

Firefighters battling a blaze that broke out on Monday morning outside the town of Nea Moudania in Halkidiki, northern Greece, evacuated a kindergarten as a precaution due to the smoke covering the area.

A force of 15 firemen with six vehicles has been deployed in the area, the fire service said. 

