Firemen evacuate kindergarden in Halkidiki
File photo
Online
Firefighters battling a blaze that broke out on Monday morning outside the town of Nea Moudania in Halkidiki, northern Greece, evacuated a kindergarten as a precaution due to the smoke covering the area.
A force of 15 firemen with six vehicles has been deployed in the area, the fire service said.