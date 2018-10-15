The Balducci family is proud to announce the sale of a new yacht in the Mangusta Oceano 43 series – the Long Range three deck as interpreted by Overmarine Group.



This sale is the successful outcome of the Group’s participation in the Autumn Boat Shows, where Mangusta was undoubtedly a key player.



“Behind every sale always stand a winning product and an Owner in love.” This is how Mangusta’s Commercial Director Francesco Frediani comments this important achievement. “The Mangusta Oceano 43 is truly one of a kind, and the market is rewarding us for that.”



The Mangusta Oceano 43 stands out for her great onboard liveability, impressive long range, and maximum comfort – the result of the perfect harmony and understanding between designer Alberto Mancini and Overmarine Group’s Technical Departments.



Built in steel and aluminum meeting the most stringent construction standards, this vessel is really unique. Her cutting-edge technology and design allow her Owner and all guests to experience unmatched onboard comfort in the most diverse conditions and the most exotic locations – an incredible versatility that goes hand in hand with an onboard lifestyle normally found on much larger yachts. The forward infinity pool – featuring two separate sunbathing areas that ‘dive’ into the wonderful pool with a waterfall – and the aft beach club – where the hatch opens up to reveal a multifunctional area and converts into a swimming platform - are only two examples of the perfect combination of Design and Technology found on this yacht.



From a technical standpoint, too, the Mangusta Oceano 43 embodies world-class quality and impressive performances: a cruising speed of 11 knots with a range exceeding 4,500 nautical miles; very limited consumption thanks to the clever CFD-optimized, tank-tested hull profile; great stability both when at anchor and during navigation; use of latest-generation technologies and materials to minimize noise and vibrations.



Mangusta is one of the few remaining family-owned brands in the yachting industry. The Balducci family has been building boats since the 1950s. The brand is driven by a strong focus on innovation and a pioneering approach to the use of cutting-edge technologies aimed at ensuring high speed performance, which go hand in hand with the utmost comfort. Over the years, the Overmarine Group has gained a solid reputation for its outstanding engineering, painstaking attention to details and finishes, the ability to interpret customer needs and requests, and outstanding reliability – before, during and after delivery.



Boasting more than 100 yachts over 30 meters delivered – many of which over the last few years, which witnessed a considerable increase in the yachts’ average length – Mangusta is a constant, strong presence in the large yachts industry, not only with Maxi Opens, which have become the market benchmark among fast and sporty yachts, but also in the segment of long-range displacement yachts, four hulls of which have already been launched in two years only.



Mangusta’s range now grows further thanks to the Mangusta GranSport line, a combination of top performances and transoceanic range. The first model, a 54-meter ship, was just presented as world première at the Monaco Boat Show – a vessel that is bound to become the new benchmark in the segment of aluminum Fast Displacement Yachts. [skipperondeck.gr]