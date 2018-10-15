Portrait of Volos | Thessaloniki | To December 31

The Thessaloniki PhotoBiennale 2018 presents an exhibition of works by Dimitris Letsios, a self-taught photographer who captured candid shots that illustrate the rebuilding efforts in his native city of Volos after World War II. It also sheds light on the process of urbanization and Westernization that transformed Volos in the post-war era. Opening hours are Fridays to Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.



Folklife & Ethnological Museum of Macedonia Thrace, 108 Vasilissis Olgas, tel 2310.295.170