Greek retailer Jumbo 12-month profit up 15 percent

Jumbo, Greece’s biggest listed retailer, posted on Monday a 15 percent rise in net profit for the fiscal year which ended in June, helped by robust growth in Bulgaria and Romania.

Net profit for the 12-month period came in at 151 million euros, up from 131 million euros in the year ago period. It will pay a total dividend of 0.39 euros a share, up from 0.36 euros for the previous fiscal year. [Reuters]

