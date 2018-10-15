Turkey to start drilling in Eastern Mediterranean on Oct. 29

Turkey plans to start its first drilling for hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean on October 29, according to Necdet Pamir, the Chairman of the Energy Commission of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), who was cited by Sputnik and Turkish media.

Pamir reportedly said that if Turkey finds a gas field, then Turkey and the occupied northern part of Cyprus will be strengthened, while Greek-Cypriots will be forced to “change their tactics.”