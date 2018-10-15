Nine new cases of measles reported in Greece

Health officials have identified nine new cases of measles in the past 10 days, bringing the total number recorded since May 2017, when the latest outbreak of the illness was first reported, to 3,258.



The nine people infected, reportedly all members of the Roma community, are receiving treatment at Kilkis Hospital in northern Greece, the country’s union of public hospital workers (POEDIN) said on Monday.



In a letter to Health Minister Andreas Xanthos, the union slammed the “blatant indifference” of authorities which have failed to implement the necessary prevention and control measures to protect hospital workers, who are among those at highest risk of infection.



POEDIN said about 200 staff at hospitals have been diagnosed with the disease since the outbreak started.