An Athens court on Monday handed a 62-year-old music teacher a 25-year prison term after finding him guilty of sexually molesting two of his female pupils, aged 9 and 11.



The court refused to suspend the sentence on the teacher – an eminent flutist and member of the Athens State Orchestra.



As a result, the 62-year-old was led directly to Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison to start serving his term.



A search of the flutist’s home also turned up child pornography and illegal weapons, according to sources.



The case came to light when one of the two girls confided in her parents about her abuse at the hands of the 62-year-old, saying it began at Christmas of 2016 and continued until July 2017.