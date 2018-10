The success of the inaugural InvestGR forum held in early July set the stage for a new institution in Greek public discourse between political leaders, business representatives and academics, and the second is scheduled to take place on June 11, 2019.



InvestGR is a forum for constructive dialogue between C-suite executives of foreign companies operating in Greece and key representatives from the the political, institutional and academic spheres.



Its organizers say the second InvestGR forum has already drawn keen interest from major overseas-based multinationals, in particular in the energy, tourism and digital economy and innovation sectors, as well as from political leaders and top policy makers who are expected to take part.



InvestGR provides policy makers with invaluable information and insight in the form of the annual survey of top foreign executives in Greece, which can be used to help draft and implement economic strategy.



Next year’s forum is being organized under the auspices of the Representation of the European Commission in Greece, the Economy and Development Ministry, and the Athens University of Economics and Business.