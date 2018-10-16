In this country, we need someone to play the bad guy, as it were, when the political system – occasionally the entire country – starts to go off the rails.



Very few politicians and experts had the courage to warn that Greece was heading toward bankruptcy at a time when society appeared intoxicated by irrational exuberance, and when they did they were attacked or ridiculed.



Now Greece appears to have been caught up in some sort of post-bailout euphoria that is out of touch with global developments and the country’s plethora of unresolved problems. The few observers who dare to expose this misconception are the target of criticism. If history is any guide, we need them.