Travelers put Aegean Air among the world’s top 5 carriers

Aegean Air, Greece’s main carrier, has been voted fifth among the world’s 20 best airlines outside the US in a survey of more than 429,000 travelers to determine the winners of international travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler’s 2018 Readers Choice Awards.

The prestigious publication notes that although Aegean does not fly transatlantic, ‘its affiliation with Star Alliance gives it a wider global reach. Flying a modern fleet of narrow-body Airbus planes, the carrier is known for its professional, friendly staff, and... plans to add new markets and expand by more than 50 percent.’