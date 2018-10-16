Acropolis Museum to waive entrance fee on October 28

The Acropolis Museum at the foot of the ancient citadel in central Athens will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on October 28, a national holiday, while admission to the museum will be free of charge.



Visitors will be able to tour the museum’s permanent collection of archaeological finds from the Acropolis site but also the temporary exhibition “Forbidden City: The Private Rooms of Emperor Qianlong,” comprising 162 exhibits from the private rooms of the 18th century Chinese ruler.