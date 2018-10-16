ADEDY calls 24-hour strike for Nov. 14

The public sector union, ADEDY, has announced a 24-hour strike on Wednesday, November 14.



According to a statement issued by the union, the industrial action will be taken to demand increases in wages and pensions.



ADEDY is also calling for the abolition of the so-called Katrougalos Law, which recalculated pensions, and the scrapping of Single Property Tax (ENFIA).



Other demands include an end to privatizations and more public sector hirings.