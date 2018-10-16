Cavusoglu: Turkey will continue drilling off Cyprus

Turkey will continue to drill for gas off the Cyprus coast in order to ensure the “fair sharing of resources,” the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned Tuesday.



“Turkey will not allow unilateral activities. We need to protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots with actual steps,” Cavusoglu told a university conference on law and politics in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to a report by the state-owned Anadolu news agency.



“We will continue drilling activities around the island. We're not trying to fight with anyone. Our aim is a fair sharing of resources,” he said, adding that Ankara was committed to safeguarding the rights of Turkish Cypriots.



Speaking about the Cyprus issue, Cavusoglu was quoted as saying that “it makes no sense for Turkey to sit down again just to restart Cyprus talks.”



“Results are needed.”