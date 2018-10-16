Cinderella | Piraeus | October 18-28

The Russian Ballet Theater presents “Cinderella,” with choreography by Anatoly Emelianov set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, in the beautiful setting of the Piraeus Municipal Theater, for a limited run from October 18 to 28. Shows start at 8 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, at 5 and 8 p.m. on Fridays, at 3, 6 and 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and at noon, 5 and 8 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets cost 15-30 euros.

Piraeus Municipal Theater, 32 Iroon Polytechniou &

Vassileos Georgiou, tel 210.414.3310, www.dithepi.gr