Aegean Wines | Athens | October 21

Wine importer and distributor Vinetum is holding an event dedicated to the wines of the Aegean at Zappeion Hall in central Athens on Sunday, October 21. At the event there will be 29 winemakers from 12 Greek islands showing their work and offering tastings, while there will also be experts on hand to answer visitors’ questions. A presentation of wines made from hard-to-find native varieties and grapes that had all but disappeared before being reintroduced by innovative producers will be of particular interest to aficionados. Opening hours are from noon to 2 p.m. for professionals and from 2 to 8 p.m. for the general public. For details, contact Vinetum via email at info@vinetum.gror by phone on 210.766.0560.

Zappeion Hall, Vassilissis Olgas,

Syntagma