Alexandros Iolas | Thessaloniki | To January 20

Gallery owner and collector Alexander Iolas, widely considered one of the most influential figures on Greece’s post-war art scene, is the subject of a tribute at the Macedonian Museum of Contemporary Art which marks the 30th anniversary of his death. The exhibition aims to highlight the importance of networking in shaping new cultural movements and trends, while also shedding light on Iolas's relationship with disparate artists ranging from de Chirico and Man Ray to Modigliani and Warhol. Opening hours are Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Macedonian Museum of Contemporary Art,

Helexpo Exhibition Center, 154 Egnatia,

tel 2310.240.002, www.mmca.gr