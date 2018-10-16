Joint operation intercepts 3 kg of cocaine at post office

SDOE handout photo

A joint operation between financial crimes and drug enforcement authorities in Greece and Belgium has led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man who attempted to smuggle more than 3 kilograms of cocaine into Greece by mail, the financial crimes squad (SDOE) announced on Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested soon after picking up a parcel at an Athens post office using a fake identity card in the same name as that of the recipient on the parcel.

An investigation into his activities also found that the suspect has received at least one similar parcel in the past using the same fake name.