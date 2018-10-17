Pavlopoulos opposes referendums, elections of president by the people

Recourse to direct democracy engenders the risk of exacerbating the spread of populism, while the election of presidents by the people could undermine the existing system of governance, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos argued in a discussion at Cyprus’s Parliament on Tuesday.

Referendums, Pavlopoulos said – in what may be seen as a dig against the 2015 Greek referendum on the last bailout deal – are usually used by those who call them to legitimize decisions that have already been taken.

He added that he is opposed to the direct election of the president and to that office being given enhanced powers, as this could lead to a “type of diarchy.”