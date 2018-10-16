Probe launched into officers' readiness after precinct attack

The chief of the Greek police (ELAS) has ordered an administrative investigation into the behavior of the police officers on duty at a downtown Athens police precinct when it came under attack on Monday night.



The probe aimed to explore the officers' response to a violent attack on the Omonia station and a riot van parked nearby by a group of around 50 self-styled anarchists who hurled some 40 home-made petrol bombs, injuring four police officers lightly.



The Union of Athens Police Employees, meanwhile, held a rally outside the precinct on Tuesday to protest the government's response, or lack thereof, to frequent incidents in which police are targeted by self-styled anarchists.



In a post on social media, the unions decried Monday's incident as a “murderous assault,” committed by the “usual” suspects, who are being “coddled” by the government.