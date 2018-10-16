Kotzias meets president to discuss developments with FYROM deal

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias held a meeting on Tuesday night with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos to discuss issues of his portfolio and developments on the efforts to resolve the name dispute with the Former Yugoslav of Macedonia through a deal signed last June, Greek media reported.



Sources from the office of the president unofficially confirmed the meeting.

During a cabinet meeting earlier on Tuesday, Kotzias reportedly slammed Defense Minister Panos Kammenos for proposing an alternative plan to the agreed accord during an official visit to the United States.