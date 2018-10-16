Stanford professor John Ioannidis elected member of National Academy of Medicine

John Ioannidis, C.F. Rehnborg Professor in Disease Prevention, professor of medicine, health research and policy and statistics, and co-director of the Meta-Research Innovation Center at Stanford University was elected a regular member of the US' National Academy of Medicine (NAM).

In a press release on Monday, NAM said Ioannidis was selected “for his dedication to rigorous, reproducible, and transparent health science, for his seminal work on meta-research, for his calls for quality in evidence, and for the positive impact it has had on the reliability and utility of scientific information throughout the sciences.”



Election to the Academy is considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service.



NAM selected 75 new regular members and 10 international members during its annual meeting.



“This distinguished and diverse class of new members is a truly remarkable set of scholars and leaders whose impressive work has advanced science, improved health, and made the world a better place for everyone,” said NAM President Victor J. Dzau.