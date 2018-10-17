COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Fire probe continues

The Greek public expects the Prosecutor’s Office and the Supreme Court to conduct in-depth and objective investigations into why so many people died in the seaside town of Mati during July’s eastern Attica wildfires.

For the time being, these authorities appear to be responding to this demand and shedding light on the events that resulted in the deaths of nearly 100 people, hundreds of injuries and the destruction of homes and property.

This is an important step for the survivors of the wildfires and will go some way toward helping them to recover.

