US calls on Turkey to exercise restraint

Washington has urged Turkey to refrain from actions that could further exacerbate tension in the Eastern Mediterranean, which has been rising since Cyprus announced plans to start exploratory drilling for gas and oil within its maritime borders.



In response to a question by Hellas Journal about Ankara’s announcement that it will go ahead with drilling in an energy exploration zone inside Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) known as block 4, a State Department official repeated Washington’s long-standing position on the issue which is that the US recognizes the right of the Republic of Cyprus to develop its resources in its EEZ.



The spokesman added that Washington continues to believe that the Mediterranean island’s oil and gas resources, like all of its resources, should be equally shared between the two communities in the context of an overall solution.



The US urges against actions and rhetoric that would heighten tensions in the region, the spokesman said.