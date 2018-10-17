Event focuses on the contribution of foreign archaeological schools

A two-day conference at the Acropolis Museum starting Thursday aims to highlight the contribution of foreign archaeological schools in Athens to the study and promotion of Greek and European culture.



The event, part of the European Union’s 2018 European Year of Cultural Heritage celebrations, is jointly organized by the two main archaeological directorates of the Culture Ministry, namely the Directorate of Prehistoric and Classical Antiquities and the Directorate of Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Antiquities.



An accompanying photographic exhibition will be inaugurated at the museum on Thursday. It will run through November 28.



In a statement, the ministry said that “after a century and a half foreign archaeological schools and institutes are now an integral part of archaeological and historical research in our country.”



[ANA-MPA]