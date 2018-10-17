Academics react to Rouvikonas stall

Members of the Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) anarchist group have returned to a stall they opened last week at the Athens School of Philosophy.



Earlier in the day, about 20 academics who are opposed to the presence of Rouvikonas on university grounds formed a human chain to block members of the anti-establishment collective from entering room 516 in what the head of the faculty, Eleni Karamolengou, described as a “symbolic move.”



Rouvikonas has in the past few years targeted numerous government buildings, embassies and state agencies, mainly by smashing windows and throwing paint and leaflets.



The group has dismissed criticism over the stall, saying it is just one of several in the faculty.



Most political parties and groups have an office or stall inside Greece’s universities aimed at recruiting students.