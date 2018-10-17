WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Avant-Garde Festival | Athens | To October 29

After a three-year hiatus, the Athens Avant-Garde Film Festival (AAGFF) is back, with more than 100 cutting-edge fiction, animation and documentary films from different parts of the world. Screenings are taking place at the Greek Film Archive and the Exile Room venue through October 29. Admission costs 5 euros or 30-50 euros for a one-week pass. For more details, including the program, visit 9aagff.tainiothiki.gr.

Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos, tel 210.361.2046;
Exile Room, 12 Athinas, Monastiraki, tel 210.322.3395

