Capitalist Realism | Thessaloniki | To January 27

The central exhibition of the Thessaloniki PhotoBiennale 2018 is broadly inspired by the term introduced in British cultural theorist Mark Fisher's book “Capitalist Realism” and features works addressing the issues that propagate or exacerbate the world’s economic crises by photographers from different parts of the world that highlight the disparities between the middle and working classes, poverty and wealth, and industrial development and ecological disaster. The show at the Thessaloniki Museum of Photography is open Tuesdays to Thursdays and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Thessaloniki Photography Museum, Warehouse A, Port Complex, 3 Navarchou Votsi, tel 2310.566.716, www.thmphoto.gr