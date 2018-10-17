Chronis Botsoglou | Athens | October 18 - November 10

The Skoufa Gallery presents “Chronis Botsoglou: Landmarks,” a solo show comprising milestone paintings in the celebrated artist's career, covering three specific themes that shaped his life and oeuvre: the death of his mother, the great masters who inspired a lot of his work, and sex. Opening hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 to 9 p.m.



Skoufa Gallery, 4 Skoufa, Kolonaki, tel 210.364.3025, www.skoufagallery.gr