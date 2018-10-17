Tsipras and Kammenos walking ‘hand-in-hand toward cliff,’ says Gennimata

“Kotzias's resignation confirms the crisis that is smoldering in the government partnership,” Movement for Change chief Fofi Gennimata said on Wednesday, commenting on the resignation earlier in the day of Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.

“Mr Tsipras has made a choice. He's walking toward the cliff hand-in-hand with Mr Kammenos,” she said in response to a question from journalists on the sidelines of Party of European Socialists leaders and prime ministers meeting in Brussels, referring to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his coalition partner from Independent Greeks (ANEL) Panos Kammenos.

“But they will not take the country down with them,” she added.