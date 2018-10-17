Section of tram closed amid concerns over subsiding ground

The section of the Athens tram network between the neighborhood of Neos Cosmos and downtown Syntagma Square was shut down by the Transport Ministry on Wednesday amid concerns that the ground beneath the tracks is at risk of subsiding.

The decision has shut down the Syngrou-Fix, Neos Cosmos, Zappeio and Syntagma stops, with services set to resume once repairs are completed.

That section of the network runs above the covered riverbed of the Ilisos.