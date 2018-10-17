Cyprus says Kotzias' resignation a 'domestic issue'

The resignation of Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias is a domestic issue and does not concern Cyprus, the Deputy Minister to the Cypriot President, Vassilis Palmas, said on Wednesday.



“The Cypriot government's position is very delicate and it is none of our business to comment on issues that concern Greece's domestic affairs,” he told Cypriot radio station Active.



“It would be at least naive of us to take sides on a clearly domestic issue.”



Palmas said he is confident that cooperation between Athens and Nicosia on the Cyprus issue will continue regardless of who is foreign minister.