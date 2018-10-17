Soccer fan sentenced for making firebombs in Thessaloniki

A Thessaloniki court has sentenced a 23-year-old fan of Thessaloniki soccer team PAOK to eight years in prison after finding him guilty of manufacturing homemade firebombs.

The man’s fingerprints were found on two plastic bags containing a total of 34 Molotov cocktails that had been hidden in the entrance to an uninhabited building in the northern port’s Toumba district near PAOK’s home ground on October 5, a day before a game with archrival Olympiakos.

The suspect, who lives abroad, was sentenced in absentia.