Hahn calls for preservation of Prespes accord after Kotzias' resignation

Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said it is important to maintain the “political legacy” of resigned Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias and press on with the Prespes agreement.



Kotzias submitted his resignation Wednesday, a day after a tense cabinet meeting during which he clashed with Defense Minister Panos Kammenos over the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. Kammenos has opposed the deal.



“I thank Nikos Kotzias for his proven leadership in our areas of cooperation. Now crucial that his political legacy - especially the Prespa agreement- is preserved,” Hahn said in a tweet.



Sources told Kathimerini earlier that Kotzias was disgruntled over the fact that Tsipras failed to support him against attacks from Kammenos, who is also junior coalition partner.