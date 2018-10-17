Crete's Mirabello Beach & Village hotel to join Wyndham Grand chain

The former Mirabello Beach & Village hotel at Aghios Nikolaos in eastern Crete will bear the logo of the international Wyndham Grand chain after its transfer from the Mamidakis group to Zeus International, which has also undertaken the unit’s loan and other obligations.



The 311-room unit will be named Wyndham Grand Mirabello Beach & Village, and will become the seventh hotel in the joint portfolio that Wyndham and Zeus operate in Greece, and the first outside of Attica.