More containers moving through Piraeus

Piraeus’s container handling figures have increased to such an extent that by September this year they had reached a level that it took a full 12 months to attain in previous years.



According to the latest official data released by Cosco Shipping Ports, which controls Piraeus Port Authority, 3.24 million containers were handled in the January-September period, posting an annual increase of 20 percent.



In September alone the country’s main port handled some 379,000 containers, up 27 percent on the same month last year.



Some 1-1.1 million containers are processed every quarter at Piraeus, making it the third largest port in the Mediterranean in this respect, and the seventh biggest in Europe.



Consequently Piraeus is certain to meet the target of moving at least 4 million containers during the whole of 2018.