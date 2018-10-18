COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
A disaster in the offing

EDITORIAL

The Prespes name agreement with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia is fast turning into the leftist-led coalition’s Waterloo.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras regards the deal as one of his government’s greatest achievements and an important part of what he hopes will be a global legacy.

The defense minister, on the other hand, thinks the agreement is criminal and should never be ratified. To make matters worse, the foreign minister who actually signed the agreement and ran the negotiations leading up to it has resigned.

Something is very wrong with this picture.

