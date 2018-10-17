MSF responds to denials of rape at Moria migrant camp

Medecins Sans Frontieres on Wednesday responded to statements from the administration of the Moria migrant and refugee camp on the Aegean island of Lesvos refuting claims by a representative of the medical NGO published in a media report earlier this week that since January it had treated 23 victims of sexual abuse at the facility, including nine minors.

MSF is “intensely worried by the fact that incidents of sexual abuse and rape that took place in Moria on Lesvos are disregarded and labeled untrue by the administration itself,” the NGO said in an announcement.

It added that it informed the police of all the incidents involving minors and that it is the responsibility of law enforcement authorities to investigate the claims.

“Our teams see incidents of sexual violence and abuse, suicide attempts, self-harm and serious mental health effects on children, teenagers and adults every day. And this is a fact that cannot be denied by anyone,” MSF said.