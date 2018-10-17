Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis claimed on Wednesday at a parliamentary committee meeting that there is only one fiscal scenario in the 2019 draft budget and not two, refuting the latter’s confirmation even by the head of the Parliament’s Budget Office, Frangiskos Koutentakis, who is expected to address the committee on Thursday.

"He is wrong," Houliarakis said in response to the argument by opposition New Democracy MP Christos Staikouras that Koutentakis had referred to the submission of two scenarios, the baseline and an alternative without the scheduled pension cuts.