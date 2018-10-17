Albanian FM thanks Kotzias for 'genuine cooperation'

Albania's Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati on Wednesday thanked former counterpart Nikos Kotzias for his efforts to resolve long-standing bilateral issues, following the Greek minister's tumultuous resignation from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' cabinet.



“There are few joys in this profession, but the most treasured ones derive from genuine cooperation and a spirit of collegiality. Thank you Nikos Kotzias for your efforts in jointly opening a new page of collaboration, trust and good neighborly relations between our countries,” Bushati tweeted in his official account.



Greece and Albania had been discussing issues such as the demarcation of the exclusive economic zones (EEZ) of both countries and the rights of ethnic Greeks in Albania.