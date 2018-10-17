NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Albanian FM thanks Kotzias for 'genuine cooperation'

TAGS: Politics, Diplomacy

Albania's Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati on Wednesday thanked former counterpart Nikos Kotzias for his efforts to resolve long-standing bilateral issues, following the Greek minister's tumultuous resignation from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' cabinet.

“There are few joys in this profession, but the most treasured ones derive from genuine cooperation and a spirit of collegiality. Thank you Nikos Kotzias for your efforts in jointly opening a new page of collaboration, trust and good neighborly relations between our countries,” Bushati tweeted in his official account.

Greece and Albania had been discussing issues such as the demarcation of the exclusive economic zones (EEZ) of both countries and the rights of ethnic Greeks in Albania. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 