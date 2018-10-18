Policeman found beaten, tied up in Nikea apartment

An officer serving at the Greek Police’s Attica Security Department was found bound and badly beaten in an apartment that is reportedly not his own in Nikea, near Piraeus, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



Police sources cited by the news agency said that authorities received a phone call from a citizen at about 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, who said he heard noises and shouting from the apartment in question.



When the police’s DIAS motorcycle unit arrived on the scene they were allegedly attacked by a group of men believed to be Pakistani.



Αfter restraining the attackers, they entered the apartment to find their colleague tied up and incapable of speaking, according to the report.



The officer was taken to the 401 General Military Hospital in Athens for treatment.

It is not clear how the victim ended up in the apartment. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.