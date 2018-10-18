NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Migrants in Lesvos, Chios stage protests over their confinement on islands

TANIA GEORGIOPOULOU

TAGS: Migration, Protest

About 200 migrants from the overcrowded registration and identification centre in Moria, Lesvos, started a march towards Mytilene on Thursday, to protest against the squalid living conditions in the centre and their confinement on the island.

Police set up road blocks to stop them from reaching the main port, but following talks with officers, the group eventually ended its march.

A similar seated protest was held by about 70 migrants on the island of Chios. Police authorities believe the two protests had been coordinated. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 