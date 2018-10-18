ND calls on quarrelling ministers to respond to mismanagement allegations

As political reactions to the resignation of foreign minister Nikos Kotzias continued to pour in on Thursday, main opposition New Democracy called on the government to elaborate on the accusations exchanged between the former minister and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos concerning the alleged mismanagement of state funds.



New Democracy said both Kammenos and Kotzias need to come forward immediately with any information they have to support their accusations, saying it is an issue of public interest.



“The management of state funds does not only concern the balances within the government and the mutual recriminations of its co-leaders, but the entire Greek society,” the party said in a press release.



“The government and [PM Alexis] Tsipras personally ought to provide clear answers,” it added.



Kotzias resigned on Wednesday, after he clashed with Defense Minister Panos Kammenos over the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, and his accusations that he had mismanaged secret foreign ministry funds.



Kotzias also allegedly questioned Kammenos over the use of funds by the defence ministry.