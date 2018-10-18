Sam Jinks | Athens | To November 11

In “The Messenger,” Australian sculptor Sam Jinks draws inspiration from the statue of the goddess Iris that once graced the west pediment of the Parthenon. Iris was a messenger goddess with the ability to communicate between the gods and mankind, moving freely between the realm of the living and the Underworld. A goddess of liminal spaces, Iris is for Jinks a metaphor for the way we can view the Parthenon sculptures, by focusing on the details to decode the meaning and sentiment left behind by ancient sculptors for whom the works were a testament to the power and magnificence of the gods. His show at the Benaki Museum runs through November 11. Opening hours are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou,

Tavros, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr