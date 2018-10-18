WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Corey Harris | Athens | October 19-22

TAGS: Music

American blues and reggae musician Corey Harris, hailed by critics as one of the most authentic proponent of old-school blues, is playing at the Athens Half Note with his band from Friday, October 19, to Monday, October 22. Tickets, which can be purchased at www.viva.gr, Evripidis bookstores and by calling 210.921.3310, cost 20, 25 and 30 euros. Doors open at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets,
tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 