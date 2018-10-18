Corey Harris | Athens | October 19-22

American blues and reggae musician Corey Harris, hailed by critics as one of the most authentic proponent of old-school blues, is playing at the Athens Half Note with his band from Friday, October 19, to Monday, October 22. Tickets, which can be purchased at www.viva.gr, Evripidis bookstores and by calling 210.921.3310, cost 20, 25 and 30 euros. Doors open at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets,

tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr