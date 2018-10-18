Mobile operators fined over nuisance calls

Telecom operators Wind, Vodafone, OTE and Cosmote have been fined 150,000 euros each by Greece’s Data Protection Authority for excessive nuisance marketing calls.



The decision came after the authority found evidence to back complaints made by consumers that they were receiving an inordinate number of sales calls from these companies.



The fine is also intended to punish the providers for failing to comply with a previous warning from the authority over the same issue.