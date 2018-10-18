ELSTAT upwardly adjusts 2017 GDP figure

Greece’s gross domestic product increased by 1.5 percent in 2017 compared to 2016, according to Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) data released on Wednesday.



ELSTAT’s previous preliminary estimate had indicated that GDP for 2017 increased by 1.4 percent.



The growth was mainly driven by household consumption, which increased by 0.9 percent, compared to 0.1 percent reported by ELSTAT in March.



General government consumption declined by 0.4 percent.



[Xinhua]