Kotzias suggests he was unfairly removed from cabinet
Nikos Kotzias, who resigned Wednesday as foreign minister, suggested Thursday that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had unfairly removed him from the cabinet following a rift in the coalition over the Prespes agreement.
“We reached a deal with FYROM and I was the one to become an ex minister,” Kotzias told reporters ahead of a meeting of his Pratto movement.
His departure from the cabinet Thursday followed a clash with Defense Minister panos Kammenos over the name deal.