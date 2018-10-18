NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Kotzias suggests he was unfairly removed from cabinet

TAGS: Politics

Nikos Kotzias, who resigned Wednesday as foreign minister, suggested Thursday that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had unfairly removed him from the cabinet following a rift in the coalition over the Prespes agreement.

“We reached a deal with FYROM and I was the one to become an ex minister,” Kotzias told reporters ahead of a meeting of his Pratto movement.

His departure from the cabinet Thursday followed a clash with Defense Minister panos Kammenos over the name deal.

